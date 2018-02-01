Lionlimb – “Clover” Video

The follow up to Lionlimb’s debut, Shoo, is coming out at the end of next month. Today the Nashville-based psych-pop group are sharing another track from the forthcoming release, Tape Recorder. “Clover” shares a grainy film aesthetic with previous Lionlimb video “Maria,” but this one, directed by Joey Bell, boasts color as Stewart Bronaugh treks through Times Square with a shopping basket and flashes between a pleasant countryside and the less-pleasant New York City subway station. Bronaugh explains the duality:

The song is sort of about things having two sides. When something can bring you so much joy one minute and chaos the next. This video started to make sense of itself as we were shooting. I had just bought a 16mm camera and Joey [Bell] and I were playing around with it. Learning how to work it and coming up with ideas at the same time.

Listen to the cello-fueled track below.

Tape Recorder is out 2/23 on Bayonet. Pre-order it here.