We haven’t heard from Kyle Thomas, the former Happy Birthday and Witch member who makes solo rock ‘n’ roll as King Tuff, since he released his rip-snorting 2014 album Black Moon Spell. But today, Thomas is back with “The Other,” a new single and video. “The Other” doesn’t have much in common musically with the scabby, gnarled garage rock of King Tuff’s past music. Instead, it’s a slow-building keyboard-based ballad about depression that sprawls over six minutes. The video, from director Cameron Dutra, surveys a cityscape at sunset, eventually settling on a couple of figures. Below, check it out and read what Thomas has to say about it.

Dutra says: