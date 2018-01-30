We haven’t heard from Kyle Thomas, the former Happy Birthday and Witch member who makes solo rock ‘n’ roll as King Tuff, since he released his rip-snorting 2014 album Black Moon Spell. But today, Thomas is back with “The Other,” a new single and video. “The Other” doesn’t have much in common musically with the scabby, gnarled garage rock of King Tuff’s past music. Instead, it’s a slow-building keyboard-based ballad about depression that sprawls over six minutes. The video, from director Cameron Dutra, surveys a cityscape at sunset, eventually settling on a couple of figures. Below, check it out and read what Thomas has to say about it.
Dutra says:
It’s a song about hitting rock bottom. I didn’t even know what I wanted to do anymore, but I still had this urge-this feeling-like there was this possibility of something else I could be doing… and then I just followed that possibility. To me, that’s what songwriting, and art in general, is about. You’re chasing something, there is something out there calling to you and you’re trying to get at it. “The Other” is basically where songs come from. It’s the hidden world. It’s the mystery. It’s the invisible hand that guides you whenever you make something. It’s the thing I had to rediscover-the sort of voice I had to follow-to bring me back to making music again in a way that felt true and good.