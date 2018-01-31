Middle Kids – “Mistake” Video

About a year ago Sydney indie-rockers Middle Kids shared their debut EP; at the time, I wrote that it comprised “the sort of tracks that seem simple on the surface but reveal new flashes of brilliance with each pass, often in the form of an artfully slashing guitar riff or a passionately bellowed vocal from lead singer Hannah Joy.” Today the trio is back with news of a full-length album, Lost Friends, and a video for its lead single, “Mistake.” The song is propulsive and poppy, with a big, sweeping chorus slathered in harmony and distortion. I don’t think it’s merely a coincidence of timing that it reminds me of the Cranberries; more importantly, it makes that band’s well-worn pop-rock maneuvers sound shockingly fresh and vibrant. Check out director Onil Kotian’s video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bought It”

02 “Mistake”

03 “Edge Of Town”

04 “Maryland”

05 “On My Knees”

06 “Don’t Be Hiding”

07 “Hole”

08 “Please”

09 “Lost Friends”

10 “Never Start”

11 “Tell Me Something”

12 “So Long Farewell I’m Gone”

Lost Friends is out 5/4 on Domino. Pre-order it via iTunes or the label.