Queen Of Jeans – “More To Love”

At the beginning of 2016, Queen Of Jeans released their self-titled debut EP, which was full of swooning harmonic indie-pop, and the Philadelphia quartet have just announced that they’ll release their first full-length, Dig Yourself, at the end of March. Lead single “More To Love” is indicative of the band’s starry-eyed charms — it’s a glittery slow-dance shuffle, where voices melt into each other and snaking guitar lines act as enchantments. It’s about learning to live with and grow to love another person’s flaws, and the song mimics the slow motion fall into each other. “I’m just so foolish/ But if you know where I am/ Won’t you please take my hand?/ Just hear me, don’t fear where we stand,” goes the chorus, a celestial call-and-response in reply. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “More To Love”

02 “Clever Hands”

03 “April Still”

04 “You’re Never Alone”

05 “U R My Guy”

06 “Heads Turn”

07 “Bat Your Eyes”

08 “Sick Day”

09 “Space”

Dig Yourself is out 3/30 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.