Rich Homie Quan – “Changed” Video

It’s been about five years since melodic Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan broke through with “Type Of Way,” and since then, it’s seemed like he’s been through an entire turbulent career. But Rich Homie Quan has still yet to release a proper debut album; apparently, that album, entitled Rich As In Spirit, is finally coming soon. Today, Rich Homie Quan has shared his video for the sticky, hooky new single “Changed.” In the clip, director Joan Pabon films him spending time on the Miami waterfront, riding in helicopters and yachts and jet skis. Check it out below.

Rich As In Spirit is apparently coming soon on Motown.