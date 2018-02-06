Stream Harmony Tividad Arrival Captive To Divine

Occasionally, Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad posts solo songs to her Bandcamp page, and the latest is a collection called Arrival Captive To Divine. There’s two versions of a song called “Flood,” made a couple years apart. The earlier one slides down a descending guitar line that ends on a sigh of a thought — “When will I learn love is trouble?” — while the newer one is morphed into chintzy experimental pop. There’s some telling changes in the lyrics between each take, the way perspective shifts and adjusts perception with time. “I could color you disarming/ That’ll make it worth the trouble,” Tividad sings this time around. The other songs on Arrival Capture To Divine do a good job at tracking that sort of development in something closer to real-time. My early favorite is “Pretty Wrecking Girl (Supercute),” which wallows in infatuation without ceding to powerlessness. “Go tell your girlfriend I act tough/ Drinking beer and playing rough,” she sings, echoing off herself. “Yeah, I want you really bad/ But I won’t let it make me sad.” Listen to the full collection of songs below.

Arrival Captive To Divine is out now. Girlpool recently released a new track with Dev Hynes, “Picturesong,” and are going on tour this month.