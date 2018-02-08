Gordi – “Sorrento Moon (I Remember)” (Tina Arena Cover)

Artist To Watch alum Gordi made our 25 Great EPs From 2016 list and released her sparkling indie-pop debut album last year. Today, she embraces her Australian roots for Amazon Music’s “Made In Australia” playlist, which features artists from Australia and New Zealand covering other artists from their home regions.

Gordi, whose real name is Sophie Payten, has turned Tina Arena’s fairly corny ’90s number, “Sorrento Moon (I Remember),” into a heartfelt, slinking anthem, trading the original’s maracas for a buzzy synth. Payten explains, “[Tina Arena’s] Don’t Ask album was played time and time again in my house when I was growing up. A couple of years ago I went with my family to Sorrento for the weekend and we played ‘Sorrento Moon’ until I was sure I’d never be able to listen to it again. Yet here we are.” Listen below.

The full “Made in Australia” playlist is out 3/9 exclusively on Amazon Music.