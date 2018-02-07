Franz Ferdinand – “Shut Up Kiss Me” (Angel Olsen Cover)

Ahead of their album release this Friday, Franz Ferdinand have done the thing where an artist goes into a radio station and covers another artist. In this case the station is SiriusXM and the artist is Angel Olsen, whose masterful “Shut Up Kiss Me” makes too much sense transposed into Alex Kapranos’ emphatic old-school diction. It sounds like they’re covering a much older track, which is a credit to Olsen’s modern-classic sensibility. Listen below.

Franz’s new Always Ascending is out 2/9 on Domino.