PJ Harvey – “An Acre Of Land”

Late last year, the trailer for the new movie Dark River, a new UK thriller from director Clio Barnard, came out, and it featured an absolutely gorgeous soundtrack: PJ Harvey’s version of the traditional English folk song “An Acre Of Land.” Today, Noisey reports that Harvey is teaming up with composer Harry Escott to soundtrack the entire movie. And Harvey has also shared the full studio version of “An Acre Of Land.” It’s a total stunner, stark and mesmerizing, and you can hear it below, via Noisey.

Dark River is out 2/23.