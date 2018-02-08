Elvis Costello, Chris Cornell, Alison Krauss, & More Set Johnny Cash Poems To Music On New Tribute Album

Johnny Cash released scores of albums during his lifetime, and in the 15 years since his death, a whole lot of his unreleased music has come out, as well. But Cash didn’t get around to recording everything he wrote, and a new compilation has enlisted some big stars to set some of Cash’s unpublished writing to music.

Cash’s song John Carter Cash co-produced the new tribute album Johnny Cash: Forever Words, going through his father’s poems and letters. Cash once covered Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage,” and the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell returned the favor, making a song called “You Never Knew My Mind” out of Cash’s words. Cash’s old friends and bandmates Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson collaborated on one song, and the album also features people like Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss And Union Station, John Mellencamp, Jamey Johnson, and Cash’s daughter Rosanne.

TRACKLIST:

01 Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson – “Forever/I Still Miss Someone”

02 Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves – “To June This Morning”

03 Brad Paisley – “Gold All Over The Ground”

04 Chris Cornell – “You Never Knew My Mind”

05 Alison Krauss And Union Station – “The Captain’s Daughter”

06 T. Bone Burnett – “Jellico Coal Man”

07 Rosanne Cash – “The Walking Wounded”

08 John Mellencamp – “Them Double Blues”

09 Jewel – “Body On Body”

10 Elvis Costell – “I’ll Still Love You”

11 Carlene Carter – “June’s Sundown”

12 Daily And Vincent – “He Bore It All”

13 I’m With Her – “Chinky Pin Hill”

14 Robert Glasper – “Goin’, Goin’, Gone” (Feat. Ro James & Anu Sun)

15 The Jayhawks – “What Would I Dreamer Do?”

16 Jamey Johnson – “Spirit Rider”

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is out 4/6 on Legacy Recordings.