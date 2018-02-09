Stream Franz Ferdinand Always Ascending

The last proper Franz Ferdinand album, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, came out way back in the summer of 2013. After some other projects and the departure of founding guitarist Nick McCarthy, the Scottish disco-rockers are finally back with a new album, Always Ascending.

Starting in October, the band has been previewing their fifth outing with singles including its title track, “Lazy Boy,” and “Feel The Love Go.” They’ve also been playing some Always Ascending cuts live for a while now and found time to cover Angel Olsen’s “Shut Up Kiss Me.” Now you can check out the whole album below.

Always Ascending is out now via Domino.