Right now, our Album Of The Week is Slow Sundown, the full-length debut from the Estonian band Holy Motors. Holy Motors make gauzy, wandering psychedelic folk music that suggests a far-off reflection of our own American cowboy tropes. It’s extremely pretty music, and it gives off its own kind of atmosphere. If you’re going to be driving across a desert anytime soon, you’re going to want this album in your life. Stream it below.

Slow Sundown by Holy Motors

Slow Sundown is out now on Wharf Cat.