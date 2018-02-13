Premiere

Sitcom – “Orange Slice”

CREDIT: Photo by Dylan Pearce; Cover design by Jake Lazovick

With his next Sitcom release, Be The One You Love, Jake Lazovick is branching out. Lead single “Still Life” was more polished than anything the Philadelphia-based musician has put out so far, and its follow-up, “Orange Slice,” builds on that, trading in that song’s downtrodden croak for a slathering of Blonde’s slip-sliding atmospherics and stuttering beats. It plays out like a washed-out slideshow of awkward adolescent memories, remembrances of first kisses and fumbles, where each fresh love feels a little like the one before. “Haven’t felt like this for a while now/ But when you come around I calm down/ And I want you to… come around,” Lazovick sings, his pitch-shifted voice chirping approval back at him. Listen below.

Be The One You Love is out 2/24. Sitcom are performing at a release party in Philadelphia that night with Orion Sun, Dirty Bodies, Osagie and Baby.com.

