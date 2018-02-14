Stream Cameron Boucher & Field Medic’s Valentine’s Day Split

Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher and Kevin Patrick of Field Medic have teamed up for a new Valentine’s Day-themed split release, which finds the musicians contributing two tracks a piece. Proceeds from the split will go to Covenant House, an organization that provides resources to homeless youth. Both artists opt for somber introspection, declarations of love that are as messy and heartbreaking and restorative as the act itself often is. Field Medic’s “Everyday’z 2moro” is the sort of muscular bedroom construction that’ll worm its way into your skin, while the other the tracks are acoustic and muted affairs that will stick with you in a different way. Check it out below, and buy it here.

<a href="http://flowergirlrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cameron-boucher-field-medic" target="_blank">Cameron Boucher // Field Medic by Flower Girl Records</a>