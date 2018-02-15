Stream Corrode Age Of Ruin EP

More than 20 years ago, Will Killingsworth started playing guitar in Orchid, the hardcore band that ultimately helped start the screamo sound. And now Killingsworth is playing in a new Western Massachusetts band with the excellently punk name Corrode; it also features members of bands like Vaccine and Death Evocation. Corrode play fast, frantic, lo-fi D-beat hardcore, music for smashing through walls and kicking in car windshields. They just released the new EP Age Of Ruin, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://corrodehc.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-ruin" target="_blank">AGE OF RUIN by CORRODE</a>

You can name your price for Age Of Ruin at Bandcamp.