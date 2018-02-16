The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I’m grateful for a lot of things in this life, and here’s one of them: I now have another week to sort out my feelings about Drake’s “God’s Plan” video. That one came out too late for this week’s countdown. Instead, this week’s posts are below.

As ever: Rap videos with really wild dancing are some of the best rap videos.

This video, like everything Muse have ever done on this planet, is a bit much. But this particular form of too-muchness involves ’80s-punk vampires doing synchronized “Thriller” dances — which is to say that it’s my kind of too much.

An utterly ridiculous sketch-comedy premise, presented with a straight face and photographed beautifully — which, of course, makes it a whole lot funnier than it would’ve otherwise been.

There’s been a recent flood of videos made to look like movie versions of ’80s proms. This one, with its tingly atmosphere and its furtive glances and its perfect light diffusion, is the best of them by a mile. (It’s an Apple Music exclusive, at least for now, so you’ll have to watch it here or preview it below.)

There’s so much to love about this video — the freaking-out boardroom, the shots of Kendrick and Jay Rock calmly sitting in palm trees, that unforgettable scene where the cars in the intersection are madly careening around Kendrick. But my favorite, for whatever reason, is the series of kung-fu zooms on Jay Rock, Future, and Kendrick standing on geometrically-arranged rooftops. I don’t know how you even formulate a shot like that, let alone pull it off.