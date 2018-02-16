The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I’m grateful for a lot of things in this life, and here’s one of them: I now have another week to sort out my feelings about Drake’s “God’s Plan” video. That one came out too late for this week’s countdown. Instead, this week’s posts are below.
5. BlocBoy JB – “Look Alive” (Feat. Drake) (Dir. Yoo Ali)
As ever: Rap videos with really wild dancing are some of the best rap videos.
4. Muse – “Thought Contagion” (Dir. Lance Drake)
This video, like everything Muse have ever done on this planet, is a bit much. But this particular form of too-muchness involves ’80s-punk vampires doing synchronized “Thriller” dances — which is to say that it’s my kind of too much.
3. S. Carey – “More I See” (Dir. Brendan Lauer)
An utterly ridiculous sketch-comedy premise, presented with a straight face and photographed beautifully — which, of course, makes it a whole lot funnier than it would’ve otherwise been.
2. Japanese Breakfast – “Boyish” (Dir. Michelle Zauner)
There’s been a recent flood of videos made to look like movie versions of ’80s proms. This one, with its tingly atmosphere and its furtive glances and its perfect light diffusion, is the best of them by a mile. (It’s an Apple Music exclusive, at least for now, so you’ll have to watch it here or preview it below.)
After nearly a year of dreaming and planning, our magnum opus is finally here. Boyish is a song that has gone through many transformations but ultimately it’s a song that’s simply about wanting to feel pretty & loved. It’s my favorite video yet and you can watch it exclusively on @applemusic (link in bio) Don’t think I would have had the courage to start directing my own videos without Adam Kolodny lifting me up and giving me the confidence and tools to take it on. @akolephoto is the most talented & hardest working DP I have ever met. He helped me enter into an unfamiliar medium with the utmost patience and without condescension. Together we have chased visions through warehouse catwalks at 4 am, tick infested high grass, scaled semi trucks and murdered 7 foot demons. It’s a tremendous privilege to call him my friend, collaborator & creative soulmate. Cheers to another one & many more to come 🍸 We absolutely could not have done it without the tremendous hard work & talent of many other people. Leading this team was an absolute dream—there wasn’t a single person not giving this project their all. Thank you to @houseofnod and @yaybennett who produced the video and saved our location last minute and kept hope when I had accepted all was lost. Thanks @donniejamesricketts world’s greatest gaffer I hope I never have to make another video with you. Logan Quarles our AC, Leah Jubara our AD, key grip Phil Sokoloff, Varun Bajaj our PA, colorist Kevin Ratigan and Robert Kolodny who I was thrilled to finally work with as our editor. Thank you Allie Pearce who dressed the entire cast and the majority of the extras. Your command & vision was such a pleasure to add to our team. Jarmel Reitz who slayed art department & transformed our gym above and beyond my own insane expectations. Thank you also to my cast—Alicia Clow, Riley Buttery, Tina Ngo, Lindsey Jordan, Sara Chernikoff, Leslie Bear, Craig Hendrix and Peter Bradley for putting their trust in me and being so fun to be around. Last but not least— all my extras who showed up to a bucks county gym last minute. They are the beautiful, diverse, unique faces of fans who support me and my work.
1. Jay Rock – “King’s Dead” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake)
(Dir. Dave Free & Jack Begert)
There’s so much to love about this video — the freaking-out boardroom, the shots of Kendrick and Jay Rock calmly sitting in palm trees, that unforgettable scene where the cars in the intersection are madly careening around Kendrick. But my favorite, for whatever reason, is the series of kung-fu zooms on Jay Rock, Future, and Kendrick standing on geometrically-arranged rooftops. I don’t know how you even formulate a shot like that, let alone pull it off.