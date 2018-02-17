Mark Kozelek Shares Florida School Shooting Song Featuring Jim White, Donny McCaslin, & Kevin Corrigan

Mark Kozelek has shared a new song from Mark Kozelek With Donny McCaslin And Jim White, an upcoming collaborative album with the saxophonist who played on David Bowie’s Blackstar and the Dirty Three drummer. Recorded on 2/14 and 2/15, “Day In America” is a 15-minute story-song about processing the recent school shooting in Florida inspired by an email from character actor Kevin Corrigan, who did a holiday show with Koz last year and who has a spoken word part at the end of the song. You can download the song here.

Mark Kozelek With Donny McCaslin And Jim White will be out sometime in 2019.