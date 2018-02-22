Lizzie Loveless – “You Don’t Know”

Lizzie Lieberson is 1/4 of our 2012 Band To Watch TEEN. The New York outfit’s most recent group effort, a fairly candid music video for “Tokyo,” came to us last April, following their third album, 2016’s Love Yes. Now, under the name Lizzie Loveless, Lieberson is striking out on her own.

Her airy vocals float over a synthy pop-soul beat on debut solo single “You Don’t Know.” Lieberson co-produced the track with Miles Francis, who recently released his own debut EP. She explains, “The song is about the fear of someone really seeing you — and when they finally do, they leave.” Listen to “You Don’t Know” below.