Otoboke Beaver – “Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi”

Kyoto-based punk rock quartet Otoboke Beaver released their EP Love Is Short last year as well as a split with their tour mates Say Sue Me from South Korea, whose “Old Town” recently premiered here at Stereogum. Today we’re premiering Otoboke Beaver’s insane new single “Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi.”

The song title translates to, “After making love to me, you eat your wife’s cooking,” though as lead singer and guitarist Accorinrin explains, it’s not referencing a literal experience:

I compiled the feelings of anger, sorrow and empathy for being treated poorly by a loved one using the theme of a wife’s home cooking to question why a loved one can act like this, why a lover doesn’t say no, and to express how I have felt in the past about love.

In the true spirit of punk rock, these feelings take the form of screaming, clapping, and shredding. “Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi” as well as their previous tracks have rightfully established Otoboke Beaver as a rhythm-twisting, no-nonsense, Japanese girl gang more than worthy of an invitation into the riot grrrl scene. Check it out.

<a href="http://otobokebeaver.bandcamp.com/album/anata-watashi-daita-ato-yome-no-meshi-2" target="_blank">Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi by Otoboke Beaver</a>

How’s this for a wild itinerary: In between Coachella weekends, Otoboke Beaver are flying around the world for a brief UK tour. Find those dates below.

04/14 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/17 Glasgow, UK @ CCA (w/ Say Sue Me & Leggy )

04/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (w/ Say Sue Me & Leggy)

04/19 London, UK @ Scala (w/ Say Sue Me & Leggy)

04/21 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

The “Anata Watashi Daita Ato Yome No Meshi” single is out 2/23 on Damnably.