Alvvays – “Pecking Order,” “Supine Equine,” & “Echolalia”

With their tremendous sophomore LP Antisocialites, Alvvays further established themselves as masters of sighing, shimmering indie-pop. We spotlighted the album with a feature interview and named it one of the best of 2017, but as far as I’m concerned we can never do enough to spotlight an album that kicks off with a run as spectacular as “In Undertow,” “Dreams Tonite,” and “Plimsoll Punks.” I mean, really, go back and listen.

Once you’ve done that, also check out the new Alvvays songs that surfaced today on Reddit. One poster at r/indieheads suggests these three tunes are demos the band released on cassette without fanfare while the band was on tour in Europe.

“Pecking Order” is a dreamy straight-ahead rocker the likes of which Alvvays have always been adept at. “Supine Equine” rides a space-lounge rhythm that reminds me of Yo La Tengo’s “Autumn Sweater” crossed with My Bloody Valentine’s “Soon,” which obviously is rad. Finally, “Echolalia” is a short, sweet psychedelic vignette that also reminds me of MBV a bit, albeit the more conventional dream-pop sound common to Is Anything. All of them are worth your time, so listen below.