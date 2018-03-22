Escondido – “You’re Not Like Anybody Else”

Tyler James and Jessica Maros make up both halves of the indie folk duo Escondido. Their 2013 debut, The Ghost Of Escondido, was recorded in one day. Today they’re back sharing a new track from their forthcoming album, Warning Bells, which took them longer than a day and involved Rob Schnapf, the veteran producer who helped Elliott Smith go hi-fi and has recently been heard polishing the sound of punk bands like FIDLAR and Joyce Manor.

The track in question, “You’re Not Like Anybody Else,” is a bittersweet love song that puts Escondido in good company with other folk-country crossover artists like Brandi Carlile and Courtney Marie Andrews. Explains the band, “Sometimes in life when you meet someone that stops you in your tracks it can feel wrong and right at the same time. This song describes the parallels of a passionate love and an addictive one.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/24 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

03/25 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

03/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

03/29 San Diego, CA @ The Soda Bar

03/30 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Warning Bells is out later this year. Pre-save “You’re Not Like Anybody Else” on Spotify here.