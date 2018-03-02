Stream Lucy Dacus Historian

We named Lucy Dacus’ new offering, Historian, Album Of The Week and our own Tom Breihan called it his “favorite album of 2018 thus far by a crazy margin.” Dacus is only 22, but her songwriting speaks to people of all ages, and she is wise in a way that is both relatable and unpretentious.

When we interviewed Dacus last year, she talked a bit about the pressure she faced writing this album after her debut, No Burden, garnered so much unexpected attention. “Knowing that there would be an audience this time added this level of urgency that was actually really good for me,” she said. “Knowing that I had a heightened sense of responsibility to say something that I really want to say and want people to hear. So it feels like a lot of my most core thoughts came out on this album.”

Dive into Dacus’ latest below.

Historian is out now via Matador.