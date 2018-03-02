Jonny Greenwood – “Dark Streets”

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is nominated for his first Oscar this weekend, for his score for Phantom Thread, but he’s amassed a much larger collection of film scores, both with director Paul Thomas Anderson and without. His next score is for the forthcoming thriller You Were Never Really Here, which was directed by Lynne Ramsay and stars Joaquin Phoenix.

The score’s soundtrack will be released next week (5/9), but today Greenwood took to Twitter to debut a short selection from it. “The score is a mixture of string music, electric guitar and some sparse rhythms – like this one,” he wrote as an intro to the two-minute long “Dark Streets,” a pulsating squiggle that includes a spoken word vocal that repeats the film’s title, among other phrases.

Listen below.

The You Were Never Really Here soundtrack is out 3/9 via Invada Records.