Lil Wayne – “Vizine”

Lil Wayne has been busy lately. At the end of December, he released his new Dedication 6 mixtape; at the end of January, he released D6 Reloaded; and now, he’s already back with a brand new track.

“Vizine” comes from RGB Mixtape 2, the upcoming second installment of a series from lifestyle brand Ethika. The first tape featured Meek Mill, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and more, and this one features Lil Skies and Rich The Kid in addition to Lil Wayne.

During his second verse on the track, Weezy seems to take some shots at his onetime mentor Birdman, referencing the apparent foreclosure of Birdman’s Miami mansion by rapping, “No one man should have all that power if he can’t afford to pay the light bills.” Listen below.