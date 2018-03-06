Paul de Jong – “You Fucken Sucker”

The Books’ Paul de Jong is releasing a new solo album called You Fucken Sucker this year, one reportedly inspired by “societal frustration… compounded by a series of unexpected and frightening personal turns.” The lead single, “It’s Only About Sex,” was a twisted and druggy sound collage. Today he’s sharing the title track, which charts quite a different course.

The spare and twee “You Fucken Sucker” comprises nothing but an unnamed woman singing a twisted adaptation of “Mary Had A Little Lamb” against a backdrop of some warm bass arpeggios and the mildest of ambient keyboard sounds. There she is bopping out a classic nursery rhyme, and then: “Motherfucker, fatherfucker, sisterfucker, brotherfucker/ You fucken sucker.” It’s one of several ways this mostly gorgeous and approachable song manages to be subtly jarring.

Here’s another: It feels more like something out of the K or Sarah Records archives even as it taps into the same imaginary headspace that made masterworks like The Lemon Of Pink so intoxicating. Listen below.

You Fucken Sucker is out 4/6 on Temporary Residence. Pre-order it here.