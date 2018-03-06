Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album, World’s Strongest Man, in just under two months. Ahead of that, he’s stateside playing a handful of shows and, amidst his gigs at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right and Manhattan’s Mercury Lounge, he swung by the Stereogum offices to plays us some songs. Coombes focused on material from his last release, 2015’s Matador. Opening with “Detroit,” he then made his way through “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” before closing with “Oscillate.” Check it out below.

World’s Strongest Man out 5/4 via Hot Fruit/Caroline International. Pre-order it here.