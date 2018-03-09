Stream Hank Wood And The Hammerheads Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don’t release new music that often, though; their last album was 2014’s Stay Home!! So it’s cool to see that a whole new self-titled Hank Wood And The Hammerheads has erupted onto the internet. And it’s even cooler to see that it’s just as nuts as you might hope after witnessing those live shows. The band’s sound is garage rock, more or less, but it’s played in such an unhinged, feral, threatening way that it might as well be hardcore. Listening to it feels like jamming a fork in an electrical socket, only without the unwanted side effects. Check it out below.

<a href="http://hankwoodandthehammerheads.bandcamp.com/album/s-t" target="_blank">S/T by Hank Wood and the Hammerheads</a>

Hank Wood And The Hammerheads is out now on Toxic State.