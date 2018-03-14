Ecstatic Vision – “Troublemaker” (Chrissy Zebby Tembo Cover)

We’ve been fans of Ecstatic Vision for a while now. The Philadelphia heavy psych trio released their sophomore record, Raw Rock Fury, last year following their debut, Sonic Praise in 2015. Their latest collection, Under The Influence, comprises covers of the band’s biggest influences. Today they’re sharing “Troublemaker,” a track originally performed by zamrock group Chrissy Zebby Tembo & Ngozi Family. Listen to Ecstatic Vision’s speaker-blowing take below.

<a href="http://ecstaticvision.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-influence" target="_blank">UNDER THE INFLUENCE by Ecstatic Vision</a>

Under The Influence is out 5/4 via Heavy Psych Sound. Pre-order it here.