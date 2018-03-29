Snakehips – “For The Fuck Of It” (Feat. Jeremih & Aminé) Video

UK production duo Snakehips have quite the list of collaborators. They recruited Tinashe and Chance The Rapper for “All My Friends,” Anderson .Paak for “Money On Me,” and just last year, they teamed up with Danish pop star MØ on the emotional rollercoaster that is “Don’t Leave Me.”

Their third EP, Stay Home Tapes, drops next month and in the meantime, we have the YOLO-endorsing “For The Fuck Of It” to heighten the anticipation. The track features two more big-name vocalists, Aminé and Jeremih, who in turn drop some even more recognizable monikers including MC Hammer, Queen Vashti, Ernest Hemingway, and Tia and Tamera Mowry. Quite the crew!

The song’s music video is actually the second installment in a trilogy that began with the St Rulez collab “Cruzin.” Directed by Can Evgin, it tracks, according to Snakehips, “an Asian woman’s journey through some incredibly trippy shit.” Here’s the duo’s full explainer:

The EP is a bunch of tunes that we made after a crazy few years of touring and travelling the world. We called it Stay Home as a kinda jokey way to express all the mad stuff you experience and the bizarre characters you meet along the way, and throughout that trying to stay true to yourself. The video goes with this idea too. It’s a crazy narrative that we cooked up with director Can Evgin based on an Asian woman’s journey through some incredibly trippy shit!

Watch it below, let’s say, for the fuck of it.

Stay Home Tapes EP is out 4/5 via Hoffman West / Columbia Records.