Kygo – “Remind Me To Forget” (Feat. Miguel)

Kygo, the Norwegian DJ/producer who made his name as the crown prince of tropical house, has built a profitable second act for himself the way dance-music superstars often do: by teaming with famous singers on dancy pop singles. This pursuit has yielded at least one true gem, the Selena Gomez partnership “It Ain’t Me.” Today he delivers his latest celebrity collab, “Remind Me To Forget” featuring Miguel. It sounds very much like you’d think a Miguel tropical house single would sound, and you can hear it for yourself below.

“Remind Me To Forget” is out now on Sony Music Sweden/Ultra Records/RCA Records.