Pre Nup – “Internet Arguments”

Pre Nup is the Calgary-based pop-rock project of husband and wife duo Josiah and Sara Hughes plus Lab Coast members Chris Dadge and Darrell Hartsook. Following their self-titled 7” and an original Christmas song comes Oh Well, Pre Nup’s debut LP. Today we’re premiering its lead single, “Internet Arguments,” a track which, according to Josiah, is humblingly autobiographical:

This song is loosely based on a number of real-life experiences where my shittalking online has had terrible repercussions IRL. For example, I wrote a blog post about how I thought my local rap scene was terrible and embarrassing. I thought I was being funny, but the story blew up and I was getting hundreds of hate tweets and death threats. This all happened on our wedding anniversary. What a disaster.

A disaster, yes, but a productive songwriting tool. What we hear from Pre Nup is humility-laced guitar-pop, a grounding of their egos without too much deprecation. There are enough people on the internet for that. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Admit”

02 “Internet Arguments”

03 “The Grudge”

04 “Impostor”

05 “On The Nose”

06 “Adequate”

07 “Lost Together”

08 “Oh My”

09 “-“

10 “Life In Hell”

Oh Well is out on 5/4 via Debt Offensive/Jigsaw Records. Pre-order it from Bandcamp or on cassette.