Mentally Prepare Yourself For An Aubrey O’Day Song That Might Be About Fucking Donald Trump Jr.

Get ready for some real tawdry shit! Last week, Vanessa Trump, longtime wife of ratfaced presidential scion Donald Trump Jr., filed for divorce. And according to our finest gossip reporters, the reason may have had something to do with a years-old affair between Trump Jr. and the former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day.

Back in 2011, O’Day was a contestant on the elder Trump’s reality show Celebrity Apprentice, where Trump Jr. served as an “adviser.” According to Page Six, the younger Trump pursued an affair with O’Day, just as Vanessa was pregnant with the couple’s third child. Sources tell Page Six that Trump Jr. told O’Day that his marriage was just about over but that other Trump family members, including his father, pressured Trump Jr. to remain in his marriage.

In light of Trump Jr.’s impending divorce, there has been a lot of speculation about this affair. Page Six points out something that O’Day tweeted on election night 2016 and deleted sometime afterward: “My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.” And now, as Jezebel points out, O’Day recorded a song called “DJT,” which seems to be about a post-affair breakup, in 2012. The song in question is very bad, but it suddenly has a certain historical-curiosity factor. Here:

“Tell me you love me and I won’t talk to you anymore / I’ll leave you alone.” Damn. I love how the guy on the other end of the phone sounds like basically the opposite of Donald Trump Jr.