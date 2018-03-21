Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Launches New Multidisciplinary Label With 22-Minute Track “Abstractions”

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has launched a new multidisciplinary label called Touchtheplants, whose website states that they are “open to all ideas and formats rooted in the intent to encourage and edify infinite possibilities.” Artists that will be featured on the label include Rob Moss Wilson, Chantal Anderson, Aubrey Trinnaman, Cool Maritime, Tyy Wells, and Gregory Kramer, though the Touchtheplants’ first release is from Smith herself.

It’s a 22-minute-long piece titled Abstractions: Vol. 1, and she plans to release a new Abstractions entry every year, removed from the confines of her own album cycles. This first one was inspired by the silent films of Beat Generation artist Harry Everett Smith. The piece will be available both digitally and on cassette starting 3/23, but right now you can listen to it below accompanied by selections from the other Smith’s films.

Abstractions: Vol. 1 is 3/23 via Touchtheplants. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has also announced shows in New York (at National Sawdust on 5/21-22) and Los Angeles (at Hollywood Forever on 5/24-25).