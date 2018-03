When we last checked in on JD Walsh’s Shy Layers project two years ago, he was applying his ’80s-vintage ambient electronic pop to “mid-2000s machinima aesthetics” generated by the Second Life engine in the video for “Running.” Today he’s back with a great new song plus details on a new album. “Gateway,” from the forthcoming Midnight Marker, continues to mine the same retro computer-pop sound quite effectively; check it out below.

Midnight Marker is out 5/25 on Beats In Space. Pre-order it here.