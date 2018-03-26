Sam Evian – “Health Machine” Video

Celestial Shore frontman Sam Owens put out his first LP under his solo moniker Sam Evian, Premium, in 2016. After a collaboration with Chris Cohen, we now have wind of a follow-up. “Health Machine” is the lead single off Owens’ sophomore record, You, Forever, due out later this year. Accompanied by original footage collected from Owens’ travels across America, “Health Machine” builds off of his light vocalizations and into a guitar-shredding, saxophone-wailing romp. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “IDGAF”

02 “Where Did You Go?”

03 “Health Machine”

04 “Anybody”

05 “Apple”

06 “Country”

07 “Next To You”

08 “Summer Day”

09 “Now I Feel It”

10 “You, Forever”

11 “Katie’s Rhodes”

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

05/18 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/19 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

05/22 – London, UK @ The Islington

05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall #

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *^

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *^

06/09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

06/10 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^

06/12 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^

06/13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

06/15 – Millville, PA @ Mr. Small’s ^

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

# with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Deerhunter, and Khruangbin

* with Katie Von Schleicher

^ with Buck Meek

You, Forever is out 6/1 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.