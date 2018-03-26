Sam Evian – “Health Machine” Video

Celestial Shore frontman Sam Owens put out his first LP under his solo moniker Sam Evian, Premium, in 2016. After a collaboration with Chris Cohen, we now have wind of a follow-up. “Health Machine” is the lead single off Owens’ sophomore record, You, Forever, due out later this year. Accompanied by original footage collected from Owens’ travels across America, “Health Machine” builds off of his light vocalizations and into a guitar-shredding, saxophone-wailing romp. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “IDGAF”
02 “Where Did You Go?”
03 “Health Machine”
04 “Anybody”
05 “Apple”
06 “Country”
07 “Next To You”
08 “Summer Day”
09 “Now I Feel It”
10 “You, Forever”
11 “Katie’s Rhodes”
TOUR DATES:
04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
05/18 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/19 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
05/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds
05/22 – London, UK @ The Islington
05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall #
06/07 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *^
06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *^
06/09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^
06/10 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^
06/12 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^
06/13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
06/15 – Millville, PA @ Mr. Small’s ^
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
# with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Deerhunter, and Khruangbin
* with Katie Von Schleicher
^ with Buck Meek
You, Forever is out 6/1 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.