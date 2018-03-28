Stars – “Ship To Shore” Video

Montreal indie-pop staples Stars have the unique ability of writing songs that will make you want to simultaneously dance and cry. Today, they’re premiering their bouncy new single, “Ship To Shore,” plus accompanying visuals by Natalka Proszak featuring nautical Super-8 footage and vintage how-to videos.

“Ship To Shore” pivots from the band’s last sprawling full-length, last year’s There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light, into dancier territory topped with a disco sheen. While Stars have undergone several sonic developments since their founding in 2000, the band has maintained their singular brand of emotional electro-pop throughout, and that through-line continues here.

The new song even slips in a nod to the band’s fave, Robert Smith, when Amy Millan sings, “You played me the Cure/ ‘Friday I’m In Love’/ It’s so good it hurts.” Milan explains that the “disco dirge” is a remembrance of her late friend, John Bil:

Diligent and ferocious in his love for life, he always shared the best of everything. So for all of us lost at sea looking for friendship ports, raise a glass, have a dance, share the feeling. We love your love. Xostars

Check out the song and video below.

Stars have a lot of tour dates coming up, including some new ones in June we’re announcing today:

04/12 – Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar Gastropub

04/13 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Ballroom

04/14 – Fredericton, NB @ Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market

04/15 – Portland, ME @ AURA

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/17 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

04/19 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/21 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

04/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/11 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

06/13 – Seattle, Washington @ Neptune

06/14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/19 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

06/20 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

06/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

06/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/26 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

06/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/02-05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza