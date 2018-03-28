Stars – “Ship To Shore” Video

Montreal indie-pop staples Stars have the unique ability of writing songs that will make you want to simultaneously dance and cry. Today, they’re premiering their bouncy new single, “Ship To Shore,” plus accompanying visuals by Natalka Proszak featuring nautical Super-8 footage and vintage how-to videos.
“Ship To Shore” pivots from the band’s last sprawling full-length, last year’s There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light, into dancier territory topped with a disco sheen. While Stars have undergone several sonic developments since their founding in 2000, the band has maintained their singular brand of emotional electro-pop throughout, and that through-line continues here.
The new song even slips in a nod to the band’s fave, Robert Smith, when Amy Millan sings, “You played me the Cure/ ‘Friday I’m In Love’/ It’s so good it hurts.” Milan explains that the “disco dirge” is a remembrance of her late friend, John Bil:
Diligent and ferocious in his love for life, he always shared the best of everything. So for all of us lost at sea looking for friendship ports, raise a glass, have a dance, share the feeling. We love your love. Xostars
Check out the song and video below.
