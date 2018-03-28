The Flaming Lips – “Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983″

The Flaming Lips are one of those bands with mountains of music to their name. Wayne Coyne and his ever-morphing cast of collaborators are 35 years deep into a wildly prolific career in which they’ve never seemed to stop creating — albums, EPs, demos, side projects, collaborations, elaborate performance-art stunts, music packaged in candy skulls, you name it. In fact, they’ve been at it for so long and changed so much that their oldest material now feels like the work of a fresh new band to be discovered.

That’s where the Lips’ new archival project comes in. They’re releasing two remastered collections of their earliest recordings this year. First up is a single-disc compilation called Scratching The Door: The First Recordings Of The Flaming Lips, which will be out 4/20 (of course). They’ll follow that in May with a six-CD box set comprising their output for Restless Records called Seeing The Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings Of The Flaming Lips 1986-1990.

The surf-rocking “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983,” from Scratching The Door, has never been released online before and was previously only available on an extremely limited 7″ in 2013. Hear it below, where you can also check out the tracklists for the various projects.

SCRATCHING THE DOOR: THE FIRST RECORDINGS OF THE FLAMING LIPS

01 “Bag Full Of Thoughts”

02 “Out For A Walk”

03 “Garden Of Eyes”

04 “Forever Is A Long Time”

05 “Scratchin’ The Door”

06 “My Own Planet”

07 “Killer On The Radio”

08 “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”

09 “Batman Theme”

10 “Handsome Johnny”

11 “Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983″

12 “The Future Is Gone”

13 “Underground Pharmacist”

14 “Real Fast Words”

15 “Groove Room”

16 “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

17 “Trains, Brains & Rain”

18 “Communication Breakdown”

19 “Summertime Blues”

SEEING THE UNSEEABLE: THE COMPLETE STUDIO RECORDINGS OF THE FLAMING LIPS 1986-1990

Disc One: Hear It Is

01 “With You”

02 “Unplugged”

03 “Trains, Brains and Rain”

04 “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

05 “Just Like Before”

06 “She Is Death”

07 “Charlie Manson Blues”

08 “Man From Pakistan”

09 “Godzilla Flick”

10 “Staring At Sound/With You (Reprise)”

Disc Two: Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips

01 “Everything’s Explodin'”

02 “One Million Billionth Of A Millisecond On A Sunday Morning”

03 “Maximum Dream For Evil Knievel”

04 “Can’t Exist”

05 “Ode to C.C. (Part I)”

06 “The Ceiling Is Bendin'”

07 “Prescription: Love”

08 “Thanks To You”

09 “Can’t Stop The Spring”

10 “Ode To C.C. (Part II)”

11 “Love Yer Brain”

Disc Three: Telepathic Surgery

01 “Drug Machine In Heaven”

02 “Right Now”

03 “Michael, Time To Wake Up”

04 “Chrome Plated Suicide”

05 “Hari-Krishna Stomp Wagon (Fuck Led Zeppelin)”

06 “Miracle On 42nd Street”

07 “Fryin’ Up”

08 “Hell’s Angel’s Cracker Factory”

09 “U.F.O. Story”

10 “Redneck School Of Technology”

11 “Shaved Gorilla”

12 “The Spontaneous Combustion Of John”

13 “The Last Drop Of Morning Dew”

14 “Begs and Achin'”

Disc Four: In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)

01 “Shine On Sweet Jesus – Jesus Song No. 5″

02 “Unconsciously Screamin'”

03 “Rainin’ Babies”

04 “Take Meta Mars”

05 “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

06 “Stand In Line”

07 “God Walks Among Us Now – Jesus Song No. 6″

08 “There You Are – Jesus Song No. 7″

09 “Mountain Side”

10 “What A Wonderful World”

Disc Five: Restless Rarities

01 “Death Valley ’69”

02 “Thank You”

03 “Can’t Stop The Spring” – Remix

04 “After The Gold Rush”

05 “Death Trippin’ At Sunrise”

06 “Drug Machine In Heaven” – Sub Pop 7″ version

07 “Strychnine/Peace, Love And Understanding”

08 “Lucifer Rising”

09 “Ma, I Didn’t Notice”

10 “Let Me Be It”

11 “She’s Gone Mad Again”

12 “Golden Hearse”

13 “Stand In Line”

14 “I Want To Kill My Brother; The Cymbal Head”

15 “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

Disc Six: The Mushroom Tapes

01 “Take Meta Mars”

02 “Mountain Side”

03 “There You Are”

04 “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

05 “Rainin’ Babies”

06 “Unconsciously Screamin'”

07 “Stand In Line”

08 “God’s A Wheeler Dealer”

09 “Agonizing”

10 “One Shot”

11 “Cold Day”

12 “Jam”

Scratching The Door is out 4/20 on Rhino; pre-order it here. Seeing The Unseeable is out 5/25, also on Rhino; pre-order that one here.