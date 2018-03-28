The Lemon Twigs – “Foolin’ Around” & “Tailor Made”

The Lemon Twigs, composed of Long Island brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, are signed to 4AD, under which they released their 2016 debut, Do Hollywood. They followed that with an EP, Brothers Of Destruction, and today they’re back with two standalone singles.

“Foolin’ Around” is a friendly warning to anyone who’s thinking of sneaking around on their partner when they’re away. “You can hide from the moon, but you’ll see it real soon/ ‘Cause the sun’s coming down,” the duo sings at the chorus. It’s a clever twist on classic rock. The sound is comforting in its familiarity, the lyrics are catchy and memorable, yet infidelity as a theme common to classic rock is explored at a different angle and continues into “Tailor Made.”

Refusing to heed the warning in “Foolin’ Around” is the basis of “Tailor Made,” which is chock full of lyrics like, “I can’t see you walkin’ ’round with him,” and, “Baby, please just give me one more chance.” Both tracks have tinges of White Album-era Beatles with falsetto harmonies that recall of Montreal. In other words, it’s more of the note-perfect revivalism that has put Lemon Twigs in league with acts like Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., and fellow ’60s psych-pop enthusiasts Foxygen. Check out both tracks below.

The Lemon Twigs’ sophomore album is currently in the works.