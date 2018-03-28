Wussy – “Aliens In Our Midst” (The Twinkeyz Cover)

Cincinnati indie rock band Wussy has six LPs under their belt, and they’re about ready to lay down a seventh. What Is Heaven Like comes out in May. We’ve already heard the Fargo-inspired lead single, “Gloria,” and today they’ve come at us with another track that may mirror real life just as well.

“Aliens In Our Midst” was originally released in the late ’70s by garage rock band, the Twinkeyz. In all honesty, the original recording kind of gives me palpitations, but the lyrics transcend the decades in between — and thankfully, Wussy’s cover provides some sonic clarity in tandem with its relevance. Former Ass Ponys frontman Chuck Cleaver takes the vocal lead and turns the mostly-spoken, shockingly nonchalant track into a melody-rich, appropriately frantic, passionate conviction. Because let’s be real, we all know who the real aliens are. Check it out below.

<a href="http://wussy.bandcamp.com/album/what-heaven-is-like" target="_blank">What Heaven Is Like by Wussy</a>

What Heaven Is Like is out 5/18 via Shake It (US) and Damnably (UK). Pre-order it here.