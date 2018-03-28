Jack Antonoff Says He Asked His Record Label To Drop R. Kelly “A Number Of Times”

Like many people, Jack Antonoff isn’t happy with R. Kelly and the many bizarre allegations surrounding the singer. Antonoff, however, has apparently taken it up with his record label, which also has R. Kelly on its books.

In a now-deleted post Wednesday night, Antonoff tweeted. “I hope my label drops R. Kelly. I’ve discussed it with him them a number of times.” The original message can be seen below.

Though he didn’t namecheck the label, Antonoff, a founding member of Fun, Bleachers, and producer of hit records by Lorde, Taylor Swift, and others, is signed to RCA, as is Kelly, who is facing shocking new accusations of sexual abuse.

A new documentary, R. Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes, which aired Wednesday night (March 28) on BBC Three, detailed a “sex dungeon” where Kelly is said to have trained women — including a 14-year-old girl — to be his “pets.”

The controversial R&B artist has been dogged by lurid claims since his reported wedding to Aaliyah, including accusations of having sex with underage girls, possessing child pornography, and, most recently, having an abusive sex “cult.” He has denied all of the claims.

RCA, a subsidiary of Sony Music, hasn’t commented on the substance of Antonoff’s tweet.

