Hinds – “Finally Floating”

Just days after stopping by for a Stereogum Session, Spanish garage-rock outfit Hinds have just released “Finally Floating,” a new single off their upcoming sophomore album, I Don’t Run.

Known for blending sunny surf punk and scuzzy garage rock into a melodious jangle, Hinds garnered a cult audience with their excellent 2016 debut LP, Leave Me Alone. Earlier this year, the Madrid four-piece dropped two tracks, “New For You,” and “The Club” as well as some lovable visuals to hype up their new record. “Finally Floating” is the final peak before it comes out next week; it’s safe to say we’re sufficiently stoked.

Hinds keep it warm and hazy on this new track while tackling more serious introspections, breaking down some of the carefree mentality from the first album. That being said, this song still definitely rips. Even at their most melancholic, Hinds still write energetic, infectious hooks. With help from Gordon Raphael on production (The Strokes, Regina Spektor), the guitar riffs are punchier, the drumming sounds more succinct, and Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote’s bittersweet co-singing comes into clearer focus.

On “Finally Floating,” they sing about the infuriating — and sometimes nauseating — effects of someone haunting your dreams: “I need to stay awake tonight/ Because you’re sleeping in my mind/ ‘Cause when I’m finally floating/ I know what the dream’s gonna be about.” The dual vocals mingle and clash, weaving over and under one another in layers like Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein’s voices in “One More Hour“. Despite having a crisper production, “Finally Floating” isn’t overly polished, which gives Hinds the space to maintain their loose, beachy sound. Check it out below.

I Don’t Run is out 4/6 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.