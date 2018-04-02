Stream Geld Perfect Texture

The Australian band Geld play an ugly, guttural, feverish form of hardcore, one that draws on the extremist mutations of the genre that have come from Cleveland and Japan. It’s the sort of thing where you won’t understand a single word that comes from the singer’s corroded throat, where it’s not entirely clear whether the guitarist is playing riffs or just making earsplitting noises. If you’re in the wrong mood, it’s excruciating. If you’re in the right mood, it’ll make you feel like you can juggle Jeep Grand Cherokees. The band put out a demo in 2016, and they’ve just come out with their brutal and sickening debut album Perfect Texture. (I don’t know why that album title seems so disgusting, but coming from this band, it really does.) Stream the album below.

<a href="http://ironlungpv.bandcamp.com/album/perfect-texture-lp-lungs-114" target="_blank">Perfect Texture LP (LUNGS-114) by GELD</a>

Perfect Texture is out now on Iron Lung, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.