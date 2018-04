The New York duo Lion Babe have been on a nice little run lately, cranking out intriguing singles like “Hit The Ceiling” and “Honey Dew.” Last night, the duo of singer Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman came out with a new track, and it’s a humid old-school banger, with lots of ’70s funk in its DNA. On “The Wave,” they team up with buzzy masked rapper Leikeli47. It’s a warm, effortless, horn-drenched track, and you can hear it below.

“The Wave” is out now at iTunes.