Sometimes a new artist comes out of nowhere and, somehow, is already fully-formed. Their sound is nearly perfectly realized, they have their own unique and enveloping world to offer immediately. That’s how it felt when I saw Sudan Archives — the project of Ohio-born, LA-based singer, producer, and violinist Brittney Parks — play at Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? festival last year, and witnessed firsthand her blend of R&B, electronic, and Northeast and West African fiddler traditions. It’s a stunning and alluring sound, and it gave good reason to anticipate news of more Sudan Archives music. And today, that news has arrived.

At the end of May, Sudan Archives will follow up last year’s self-titled debut EP with a second EP called Sink. Here’s what she had to say about the collection: “Sink describes the way I want my music to make you feel. It’s inspired by my love of fluidity, movement of jellyfish, and water.”

The announcement also comes with our first preview of the EP in the form of lead single “Nont For Sale.” The track is a good representation of her mission statement for Sink. Parks’ airy, layered vocals and a beat lead the way, but the most striking aspect here is the rolling, plucked violin notes that dance around the edges of the song. That part does conjure up watery imagery — it flickers like sunlight bouncing off a waterfall. Check it out below.

<a href="http://sudanarchives.bandcamp.com/track/nont-for-sale" target="_blank">Nont For Sale by Sudan Archives</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sink”

02 “Nont For Sale”

03 “Pay Attention”

04 “Mind Control”

05 “Beautiful Mistake”

06 “Escape”

TOUR DATES:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/28 – Tokyo, Japan @ Sound Museum Vision

05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

06/01 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/02 – Rouen, FR @ RUSH Festival

06/05 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Apollo Club

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 – Goteborg, SE @ Clandestino Festival

06/10 – Goteborg, SE @ Clandestino Festival

06/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Uberjazz Presents At Mojo Club

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ YAAM Club

06/15 – Lucerne, CH @ B-Sides Festival

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

Sink is out 5/25 via Stones Throw.