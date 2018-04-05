Sometimes a new artist comes out of nowhere and, somehow, is already fully-formed. Their sound is nearly perfectly realized, they have their own unique and enveloping world to offer immediately. That’s how it felt when I saw Sudan Archives — the project of Ohio-born, LA-based singer, producer, and violinist Brittney Parks — play at Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? festival last year, and witnessed firsthand her blend of R&B, electronic, and Northeast and West African fiddler traditions. It’s a stunning and alluring sound, and it gave good reason to anticipate news of more Sudan Archives music. And today, that news has arrived.
At the end of May, Sudan Archives will follow up last year’s self-titled debut EP with a second EP called Sink. Here’s what she had to say about the collection: “Sink describes the way I want my music to make you feel. It’s inspired by my love of fluidity, movement of jellyfish, and water.”
The announcement also comes with our first preview of the EP in the form of lead single “Nont For Sale.” The track is a good representation of her mission statement for Sink. Parks’ airy, layered vocals and a beat lead the way, but the most striking aspect here is the rolling, plucked violin notes that dance around the edges of the song. That part does conjure up watery imagery — it flickers like sunlight bouncing off a waterfall. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Sink”
02 “Nont For Sale”
03 “Pay Attention”
04 “Mind Control”
05 “Beautiful Mistake”
06 “Escape”
TOUR DATES:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/28 – Tokyo, Japan @ Sound Museum Vision
05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
06/01 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/02 – Rouen, FR @ RUSH Festival
06/05 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Apollo Club
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 – Goteborg, SE @ Clandestino Festival
06/10 – Goteborg, SE @ Clandestino Festival
06/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Uberjazz Presents At Mojo Club
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ YAAM Club
06/15 – Lucerne, CH @ B-Sides Festival
06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
Sink is out 5/25 via Stones Throw.