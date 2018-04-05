Stream The First New Mr. Fingers Album In 24 Years

Back in February, we found out that producer extraordinaire Larry Heard was resurrecting his Mr. Fingers name, under which he helped shape the trajectory of Chicago house music in the ’80s. His last album as Mr. Fingers was 1994’s Back To Love, which means it’s been 24 years since the last one, though in that time Heard’s released a couple albums under his given name, most recently in 2005. His latest is called Cerebral Hemispheres, and it’s an ambitious and sprawling album that crawls up to the two-hour mark, filled with lush and layered instrumentals that pull from soul and jazz and much more. Listen to it over on NPR.

Cerebral Hemispheres is out 4/13 via Heard’s own Alleviated Music.