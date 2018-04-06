Spoon – “Can I Sit Next To You (Ad-Rock Remix)”

“Can I Sit Next To You” was one of many very good Spoon songs on last year’s very good Spoon album Hot Thoughts. Today the track gets a remix by Adam Horovitz, the erstwhile Beastie Boy otherwise known as Ad-Rock. He deconstructs an already dance-oriented single until it sounds like one of the Beasties’ lovable funk instrumentals, adding flourishes like a tweaked vocal break that also reminds me of Horovitz’s old group. It’s fun! Listen below.

Spoon have also curated a playlist of songs they hope Grizzly Bear will cover on their co-headlining tour this summer.