Jess Williamson – “Mama Proud”

Last month, the Texas musician Jess Williamson announced a new album, Cosmic Wink, with the wonderful “I See The White,” and today she’s released another song from it, an intimate epic called “Mama Proud.” The first half is all twinkling build-up and scene-setting, Williamson picking over the scars of a broken heart and wondering how to begin anew. It snaps into focus on its back half, a chorus of ooo’s and increasingly determined vocals providing more muscular structure. “Lyrically, this song is about making a big decision and accepting all of the consequences and lingering questions,” she explained in a statement about the track. Listen to it below.

Cosmic Wink is out 5/11 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.