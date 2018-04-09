Lou Barlow – “Love Intervene”

A little thing like a broken collarbone isn’t going to stop Lou Barlow. Fresh off of his cover art-inspiring injury, the ’90s lo-fi legend from Sebadoh, Dinosaur Jr., and Folk Implosion has announced a new 7″ coming out on Friday (4/13), a one-time pressing limited to 500 hand-numbered copies. Both songs, “Love Intervene” and “Don’t Like Changes,” were recorded with a full band, and today he’s shared the a-side and shared a lightly trippy homemade video to accomapny it.

“I made the video on iMovie, and recorded the song with a rhythm section that live in the small town I live in,” Barlow explains. “It was a way to battle back against a difficult winter, recording under the threat of snow-days (and children at home), family emergencies, jury duty and the cloud of uncertainty that seems to be hanging over everything right now.” Watch and listen below.

“Love Intervene” b/w “Don’t Like Changes” is out 4/13 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.