Kamasi Washington – “Space Travelers Lullaby” & “Fists Of Fury”

Just yesterday, Kamasi Washington announced that he’d be releasing a new double album later this year called Heaven And Earth, the follow-up to last year’s Harmony Of Difference EP and 2015’s The Epic triple album. Today, he’s revealed two songs from the forthcoming double LP, the opening tracks from both the Heaven and Earth sides. “The Space Travelers Lullaby” kicks off the former, while “Fists Of Fury” is the first song on the latter. All told, Heaven And Earth will be over two-and-a-half hours long. Here’s a statement from Washington about the album:

‘The world that my mind lives in, lives in my mind.’ This idea inspired me to make this album Heaven and Earth. The reality we experience is a mere creation of our consciousness, but our consciousness creates this reality based on those very same experiences. We are simultaneously the creators of our personal universe and creations of our personal universe. The Earth side of this album represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side of this album represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me. Who I am and the choices I make lie somewhere in between.

You can listen to both new songs below, alongside short visual teasers for each that were directed by Jenn Nkiru.

TRACKLIST:

Earth

01 “Fists Of Fury”

02 “Can You Hear Him”

03 “Hub-Tones”

04 “Connections”

05 “Tiffakonkae”

06 “The Invincible Youth”

07 “Testify”

08 “One Of One”

Heaven

01 “The Space Travelers Lullaby”

02 “Vi Lua Vi Sol”

03 “Street Fighter Mas”

04 “Song For The Fallen”

05 “Journey”

06 “The Pslamnist”

07 “Show Us The Way”

08 “Will You Sing”

Heaven And Earth is out 6/22 via Young Turks.