Hear Angel Olsen’s New Track With Three Members Of Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is clearly a fan of contemporary indie-rock. When asked to pick his five favorite songs of 2017 for a recent piece on Rolling Stone, he included tracks by Grizzly Bear and the Lemon Twigs and shouted out St. Vincent, the War On Drugs, LCD Soundsystem, Mogwai, Father John Misty, the xx, and Angel Olsen. Today, he announced an upcoming solo album called Heaven/Hell, and its lead single, “Safe In The Car,” features none other than Angel Olsen. Olsen lends her vocals to the track, while Ament’s Pearl Jam bandmates Mike McCready and Matt Cameron handle guitar and drums. Listen below.